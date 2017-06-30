Early returns: Tight Georgia House race as nation watches
There are 1 comment on the WTVM story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Early returns: Tight Georgia House race as nation watches. In it, WTVM reports that:
The race between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff. . Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for Georgia's 6th congressional district talks to supporters during a stop at a campaign office in Chamblee, Ga., Monday, June 19, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVM.
#3 Thursday Jun 22
IMO I had no idea people in Georgia were as ignorant as they are here in Eastern Ky. Voted in another yes vote for anything the Orangutan wants.I wonder if the people just don't care anymore that a Foreign enemy Country Hacked in to our electoral system. Just pretend it didn't happen and all is well. When it happens again and Repugs are the target they will scream it is an outrage instead of ignoring the questions like now. I hate liars, which includes about all politicians, but the Liar in Chief is pathetic. Claimed he has created 33,000 jobs in Coal. Well let me be the first real Coal Miner to assure you it is a flat out lie. There are a very slim few mining jobs that are still working. The only thing that has changed is their pay. You hear the B.S. on TV but the reality is they are wanting o pay Coal Miners a couple dollars above minimum wage. To put it a little simpler, The Power Company announced yesterday it needed a 17% increase because of a loss of residential customers and 450 industrial and commercial customers. They asked and got this same increase last year, and another one a couple years ago. The unemployment rate is going down in Coal Country, but make no mistake it is not rom getting jobs, it is from people packing and leaving the area in droves. A simple drive down the road and you can bet to see at least one u-haul truck at any time of day. You can rest easy though. I highly doubt any are moving to Georgia. This place is known for ignorance, but Georgia has now overtaken the distinction.
