There are on the WTVM story from Tuesday Jun 20, titled Early returns: Tight Georgia House race as nation watches. In it, WTVM reports that:

The race between Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff. . Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for Georgia's 6th congressional district talks to supporters during a stop at a campaign office in Chamblee, Ga., Monday, June 19, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTVM.