Blanche Denniston
She was born in Norfolk, Va., to Henry Talmage Treakle and Lala Bennett Treakle. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and high school sweetheart, Lee Horton; her loving husband, Kenneth Denniston; and two sisters: Helen Horton Bratton and Peggy Horton Browder .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Differential
|18 min
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|42
|Longtime roller skating rink Dazzles closes doors
|51 min
|Skatepunk
|2
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Window
|23
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|8
|Donna wears depends
|7 hr
|Mack
|1
|Donna, Needing to take a conference call in the... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|District 1 Voters
|7
|Cynthia McKinney Courageous Fighter for Humanit...
|9 hr
|What the
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tucker Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC