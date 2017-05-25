Tucker

Tucker

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cross Roads News

Two huge life events inspired Fernanda Carlosama's desire to go into public health, which is what she plans to study as a Presidential Scholarship Award recipient at American University. One was the six weeks she spent last summer working in a remote village in India on a scholarship from the Experiment in International Living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cross Roads News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucker Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Motorists Beware!!!! 51 min ThomasA 5
Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11) 1 hr Denise 28
News Couple Charged with Child Abuse (Aug '07) 3 hr lenkito 140
News Murdered decade ago, Brandon, then 8, is still ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Bri 24
News Sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest... 5 hr pigs are more equal 3
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 5 hr lol 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,046
See all Tucker Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucker Forum Now

Tucker Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucker Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Tucker, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC