Atlanta-area educators trade punches in middle school classroom

Two educators were captured on camera in an all out fistfight inside a classroom at Stone Mountain Middle School in Tucker, Georgia on May 19. A teacher and classroom paraprofessional were captured on camera in a fistfight inside a science class at Stone Mountain Middle School in Tucker, Ga., about 20 miles outside of Atlanta. A student filmed the May 19 fight and posted it on social media .

