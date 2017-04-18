Soon after they met on Facebook, he t...

Soon after they met on Facebook, he tried to a steal,a rape and marry her, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A Facebook friendship took a dark turn in late March, as a Georgia man has been arrested on charges of attempted rape and criminal confinement, according to multiple media reports. Kung Bik Cem, a 19-year-old man from Tucker, Georgia, is also facing a misdemeanor charge for theft, per the Indianapolis Star .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucker Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 1 hr In Any Language 61
Donna's State of the City Speech 2 hr RayJ 9
go vote blue help win back your country 2 hr ossoff can fukoff 7
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 2 hr ossoff can fukoff 27
trump maybe lied 2 hr ossoff can fukoff 4
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr Shocked 1,952
Don't Fly United 3 hr Guest 15
See all Tucker Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucker Forum Now

Tucker Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucker Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Tucker, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC