Men arrested in mall assault were allegedly hanging with Lil Boosie
Three adults and a juvenile have been charged with simple assault on a police officer and a security guard at Edgewater Mall, while a second juvenile faces one charge of assault on a police officer over a spring break incident Sunday. Police say the five males appear to have been with the Black Beach Weekend rapper Lil Boosie on Sunday at the mall.
