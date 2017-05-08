Men arrested in mall assault were all...

Men arrested in mall assault were allegedly hanging with Lil Boosie

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Sunherald.com

Three adults and a juvenile have been charged with simple assault on a police officer and a security guard at Edgewater Mall, while a second juvenile faces one charge of assault on a police officer over a spring break incident Sunday. Police say the five males appear to have been with the Black Beach Weekend rapper Lil Boosie on Sunday at the mall.

