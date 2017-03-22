Ohio State Recruiting: Is Urban Meyer Making Inroads In Georgia?
Urban Meyer has put a lot of emphasis on recruiting Georgia as head coach of Ohio State . He has picked up outstanding players from the state such as Vonn Bell in 2013 and Raekwon McMillan the following year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scarlet and Game.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|12 min
|Baptistism by Proxy
|36
|Illegal immigration crackdown hitting some busi...
|26 min
|Doravillian
|3
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|2 hr
|Wise up
|8
|Homeless destroy bridge
|4 hr
|No Cumbauya
|9
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Herbert Walker
|23
|Doraville Crack Heads
|5 hr
|Doravillian
|4
|City Code Enforcement
|5 hr
|CHARGER
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tucker Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC