ISP stops attempted rape on I-65; suspect intended to force victim to marry him

Indiana State Police stopped an attempted rape on the side of the interstate after a man said he intended to impregnate a woman he met online so that she would be forced to marry him. According to ISP, 19-year-old Kung Bik Cem, from Tucker, Georgia, drove from Lifeway Baptist University in Jacksonville, Florida to Southport to attend a wedding on March 25. The victim in the case is a woman he met online that was also going to be attending the wedding.

