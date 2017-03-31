I-85 Road Closures and Alternate Routes

I-85 Road Closures and Alternate Routes

Motorists traveling northbound on I-85 from the southside of Atlanta will be diverted to northbound I-75 at Brookwood near 17th Street You cannot enter I-85 S after Spaghetti Junction. All entrance ramps to I-85 S between Chamblee Tucker and North Druid Hills are closed.

