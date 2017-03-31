I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What...

I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What we know, how to detour around damages

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2nHutpS Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future. A fire collapsed a portion of a heavily trafficked interstate in Atlanta Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucker Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WHO is Tom Snyder? (Sep '15) 2 hr DeanMemorialSpeed... 17
Doraville Crack Heads 2 hr DeanMemorialSpeed... 9
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 2 hr Big business 1,949
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. 4 hr pgh 5
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 5 hr Waikiki murderers 95
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 5 hr Delta sucks 16
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 6 hr pgh 60
See all Tucker Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucker Forum Now

Tucker Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucker Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Tucker, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC