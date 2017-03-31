I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What we know, how to detour around damages
Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2nHutpS Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future. A fire collapsed a portion of a heavily trafficked interstate in Atlanta Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Tucker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHO is Tom Snyder? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|DeanMemorialSpeed...
|17
|Doraville Crack Heads
|2 hr
|DeanMemorialSpeed...
|9
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|Big business
|1,949
|ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again.
|4 hr
|pgh
|5
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|95
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Delta sucks
|16
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|6 hr
|pgh
|60
Find what you want!
Search Tucker Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC