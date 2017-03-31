I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What we know, how to detour around damages

Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://usat.ly/2nHutpS Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future. A fire collapsed a portion of a heavily trafficked interstate in Atlanta Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.