I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What we know, how to detour around damages
Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2nHutpS Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future. A fire collapsed a portion of a heavily trafficked interstate in Atlanta Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Tucker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Fly United
|2 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|3
|209 days
|4 hr
|CHARGER
|8
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|5 hr
|Tolerman
|3
|Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people...
|7 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|Trump is Winning
|21
|City Manager Resignation
|14 hr
|Joseph
|17
|Homeless destroy bridge
|14 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|21
Find what you want!
Search Tucker Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC