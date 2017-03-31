I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What...

I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta: What we know, how to detour around damages

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The York Daily Record

Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2nHutpS Crews work on a section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Friday, March 31. Many commuters in some of Atlanta's densely populated northern suburbs will have to find alternate routes or ride public transit for the foreseeable future. A fire collapsed a portion of a heavily trafficked interstate in Atlanta Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucker Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't Fly United 2 hr Waikiki murderers 3
209 days 4 hr CHARGER 8
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 5 hr Tolerman 3
News Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people... 7 hr Trump is Winning 1
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 7 hr Trump is Winning 21
City Manager Resignation 14 hr Joseph 17
Homeless destroy bridge 14 hr Waikiki murderers 21
See all Tucker Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucker Forum Now

Tucker Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucker Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Tucker, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC