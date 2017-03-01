DeKalb County 1 HRS Ago Police invest...

DeKalb County 1 HRS Ago Police investigate deadly shooting in Tucker

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucker Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer 3 hr Tolerman 6
Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho... 5 hr General Ulysses S... 59
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Lilith 20,862
News Rape reported on Georgia Tech campus (Nov '11) 7 hr Dashall 5
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 7 hr Alucie 10
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 7 hr Chalrae 26
Mayor Pittman Making Doraville Section 8 City (Jan '12) 8 hr Tee 26
See all Tucker Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucker Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Dekalb County was issued at March 03 at 2:34AM EST

Tucker Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucker Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Tucker, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,272,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC