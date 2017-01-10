This adorable little boy defied all of his doctors' predictions
This adorable little boy defied all of his doctors' predictions When Bash was born, he was told he could never walk or live independently. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2joI8gs TUCKER, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tucker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|2 hr
|Vladdy is DTs Daddy
|113
|Former Gm Site Never Going to be Mixed Use (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|Walt
|25
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|6 hr
|Come get it
|59
|Tacoville Police Don't Know Their Way Around Town
|9 hr
|Zoe
|4
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|tmhiraldo the liar
|293
|Piedmont Road, 1980s (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Not gay
|22
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Augusta/Evans: Rac...
|19 hr
|Zephyrus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tucker Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC