Store Clerk Shot Four Times in Robbery

Store Clerk Shot Four Times in Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AmmoLand

The Gwinnett Patch reports 01-07-2017 in Tucker, Georgia, a 37-year-old clerk was working alone at the Discount Grocery Store, at 6330 Lawrenceville Hwy., in unincorporated Gwinnett near Tucker on New Year's Day. He called 911 at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, saying he'd been robbed by three men, all with handguns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tucker Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 6 hr Local 1
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 6 hr Local 5
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 7 hr Telling It Like I... 435
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr melvin perez 20,784
Crying immigrants turned back at airports! 12 hr Yippee 2
Heidi Chatham 17 hr Wondering23 7
Ziprecruiter 17 hr Shutup Chuck 2
See all Tucker Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tucker Forum Now

Tucker Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tucker Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Tucker, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,113 • Total comments across all topics: 278,353,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC