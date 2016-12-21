IPPE offers attendees free activities...

IPPE offers attendees free activities, networking

TUCKER, GEORGIA, U.S. The International Production & Processing Expo is planning a variety of free activities and networking opportunities for IPPE attendees. IPPE will be Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2017, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. IPPE attendees are encouraged to stop by Event Zone, C1305, for daily TECHTalks presentations.

