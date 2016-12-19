Coastal Electric Cooperative names McGee secretary-treasurer
The nine-member Coastal Electric Cooperative board of directors has named Bryan County resident Laura McGee to fill the position of secretary-treasurer for the corporation, a spot vacated by Barbara Davis who recently resigned to move from the area. McGee was elected to the board in 2011 and is a 37-year resident of the Richmond Hill area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Tucker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would like to move to Georgia with sec 8...? (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Jason R
|116
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Dudley
|20,738
|Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|33
|Make America Grope Again, Get Behind the New Tr...
|Wed
|Grope Her By The ...
|6
|Gathering For Christ Church -YouTube FALSE PROP...
|Wed
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|8
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|Wed
|Buried alive
|7
|Wet Back Rapist Caught
|Wed
|Doravillian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tucker Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC