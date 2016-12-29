Broadtree Residential Acquires 264-Unit Multifamily Apartment Community in Atlanta Area
Broadtree Residential , a private real estate investment trust managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC , today announced the acquisition of "Somerset at the Crossings" , a 264-unit multifamily community located in Tucker, Georgia, for a purchase price of $23.5 million. Broadtree acquired the community from the Atlanta-based, multifamily operator Cortland Partners.
