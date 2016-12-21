AFIA to host Feed Production Educatio...

AFIA to host Feed Production Education Program at IPPE

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: World-Grain

TUCKER, GEORGIA, U.S. The American Feed Industry Association will host its annual Feed Production Education Program on Feb. 1, 2017, as part of the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta. The free program is ideal for feed facility managers, operations personnel and mill personnel.

