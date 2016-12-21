AFIA to host Feed Production Education Program at IPPE
TUCKER, GEORGIA, U.S. The American Feed Industry Association will host its annual Feed Production Education Program on Feb. 1, 2017, as part of the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta. The free program is ideal for feed facility managers, operations personnel and mill personnel.
