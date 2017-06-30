What's the story behind the giant sta...

What's the story behind the giant statues guarding the four corners ofa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

The city of Charlotte is separated into four different wards. And roughly, at the center of those wards is the cross streets of Trade and Tryon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tryon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Carolina High School Football - Landrum c... (Jan '08) Mar '17 Mark 3
fred (Mar '09) Mar '17 Dr Gerald Demal 4
Need some moonshine Mar '17 Tim 1
News Moments in time - Jan '17 Frances Ingram 1
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Nov '16 404 error 34
vote for donald j trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Tryon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tryon Forum Now

Tryon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tryon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tryon, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC