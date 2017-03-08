Nina Simone's Childhood Home Purchased by Four Artists
Eunice Kathleen Waymon was born in 1933 and delivered inside a three-room clapboard house located at 30 East Livingston Street in Tryon, North Carolina. She was the sixth of seven children, but she is the only one who became a household name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tryon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some moonshine
|Mar 5
|Tim
|1
|Moments in time -
|Jan '17
|Frances Ingram
|1
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan '17
|MLK eh
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|vote for donald j trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Tryon Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Riots (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|Curtis Sluder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tryon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC