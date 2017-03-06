BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: N...

BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: Nina Simone

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: All About Jazz

The High Priestess- Eunice Waymon was born in Tryon, North Carolina as the sixth of seven children in a poor family. The child prodigy played piano at the age of four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tryon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need some moonshine Sun Tim 1
News Moments in time - Jan '17 Frances Ingram 1
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan '17 MLK eh 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Nov '16 404 error 34
vote for donald j trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Tryon Music Thread (Jul '16) Jul '16 Musikologist 1
Riots (Nov '14) Jan '15 Curtis Sluder 2
See all Tryon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tryon Forum Now

Tryon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tryon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tryon, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC