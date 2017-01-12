Singer Nina Simone's birthplace in Tryon for sale for $95K
The small wooden cottage that was the birthplace of singer, pianist and civil rights activist Nina Simone is for sale in Tryon, North Carolina. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the current owner of the 664-square-foot home has done work to shore up the foundation and restore the interior of the cottage in hopes of it being used as a museum.
