News Minute: Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press
Gov. Roy Cooper's administration is asking a federal judge to let him continue to take first steps toward expanding Medicaid coverage in North Carolina to potentially hundreds of thousands of uninsured people. In a filing Monday, Cooper's attorneys said GOP legislators are overreacting to his plan to submit an amendment to the state Medicaid plan because his move 'is not a step past the point of no return.'
