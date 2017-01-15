ECSU eyes debt refinance to fund infrastructure needs
Elizabeth City State University is seeking to refinance all its long-term debt and free up millions of dollars for pressing, "critical infrastructure needs," university officials reported last week. That measure is one of five that the "working group" of ECSU and University of North Carolina system officials presented to the UNC Board of Governors this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Tryon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|vote for donald j trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Tryon Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Riots (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|Curtis Sluder
|2
|Friendliest Town in the South? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curtis Sluder
|1
|does anyone know kathy davidson blankenship (Feb '11)
|Dec '14
|Sailfish rain dancer
|6
|being watched (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|The truth hurts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tryon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC