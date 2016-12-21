Officers cleared in shooting death -
Prosecutors have cleared two North Carolina police officers who shot and killed a man wanted for shooting and wounding a bus passenger. District Attorney Andrew Murray said in a report Monday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officers Garret Tryon and Michael Bell were justified in shooting 18-year-old Rodney Rodriguez Smith on June 2. Police say Smith fired at them first as they pursued him for allegedly shooting a man on the bus who he thought had robbed his grandmother's house.
