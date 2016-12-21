N.C. Rep. Dean Arp to receive parks, rec award
The North Carolina Recreation & Park Association will present N.C. Rep. Dean Arp with the Distinguished Legislator Award for efforts that include parks getting $3 million through the Connect NC Bond. Indian Trail has applied for funding through the Connect NC Bond to build an accessible playground at Crooked Creek Park that would include 6,000 square feet of play space.
