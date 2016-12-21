Chickspeare lets the spirits flow with Every Christmas Story
Four centuries after William Shakespeare's death, Charlotte's own Chickspeare inhabits a parallel universe. Or maybe it's retribution: while all of the Bard's works were performed by all-male theatre troupes, all of Chickspeare's productions since 1998 have been "All women! All the time!" as originally promised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Loafing.
Add your comments below
Tryon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|vote for donald j trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Tryon Music Thread
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Riots (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|Curtis Sluder
|2
|Friendliest Town in the South? (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Curtis Sluder
|1
|does anyone know kathy davidson blankenship (Feb '11)
|Dec '14
|Sailfish rain dancer
|6
|being watched (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|The truth hurts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tryon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC