Attorneys, New Mexico healthcare center engage in newspaper ad battle
It's become an all-out ad battle in one New Mexico town after some out of state lawmakers looking for business accused a health care center of poor services. News spreads fast in Truth or Consequences, especially when it's in the Sierra County Sentinel, the area's weekly newspaper.
