Continue reading
The Western New Mexico University Board of Regents ended another year with operational changes, brows furrowed with concern over the governor's standing veto of all state universities' budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. Despite choppy waters, the regents prepared at their Thursday meeting to celebrate 400 students graduating later today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.
Add your comments below
Truth or Consequences Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another one of the Many Bullocks Fails!
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|6
|The People
|Apr 21
|cavedweller
|2
|Natural Cave, Near hatch New Mexico (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Cori
|28
|local bank update of online banking site
|Apr '17
|me too
|3
|Who Else Won the $25,000 @Sisbsrro Demming Supe...
|Mar '17
|just wondering
|2
|Human Copyright
|Mar '17
|TobyV
|1
|sit down and shut up
|Mar '17
|freetospeak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truth or Consequences Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC