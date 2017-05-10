25 must-see buildings in New Mexico
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pwvNcI San Francisco de Asis Mission Church, 1816 : Completed in 1816, the San Francisco de Asis Mission Church in Ranchos de Taos is a large, sculpted Spanish Colonial church with massive adobe buttresses and two front-facing bell towers. The architecture of the church is an impressive blend of native and Spanish styles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Truth or Consequences Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another one of the Many Bullocks Fails!
|May 4
|LetsGetReal
|6
|The People
|Apr 21
|cavedweller
|2
|Natural Cave, Near hatch New Mexico (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Cori
|28
|local bank update of online banking site
|Apr '17
|me too
|3
|Who Else Won the $25,000 @Sisbsrro Demming Supe...
|Mar '17
|just wondering
|2
|Human Copyright
|Mar '17
|TobyV
|1
|sit down and shut up
|Mar '17
|freetospeak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truth or Consequences Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC