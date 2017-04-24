WNMU Board of Regents vote on tuition...

WNMU Board of Regents vote on tuition increase, fee decrease

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

The Board of Regents at Western New Mexico University voted to pass a modest increase in tuition for the upcoming academic year, a vote that all Board members verbally indicated they were reluctant to approve. Tuition for undergraduate, in-state students will increase by $7.79 per credit hour, while student fees will decrease by $1.12 per credit hour, equivalent to a 2.71% increase in tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truth or Consequences Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The People Apr 21 cavedweller 2
Natural Cave, Near hatch New Mexico (Oct '10) Apr 5 Cori 28
local bank update of online banking site Apr 4 me too 3
Who Else Won the $25,000 @Sisbsrro Demming Supe... Mar 28 just wondering 2
Human Copyright Mar '17 TobyV 1
Another one of the Many Bullocks Fails! Mar '17 LetsGetReal 5
sit down and shut up Mar '17 freetospeak 1
See all Truth or Consequences Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truth or Consequences Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sierra County was issued at April 25 at 2:10AM MDT

Truth or Consequences Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truth or Consequences Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Truth or Conseque...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC