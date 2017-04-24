High wind warning in effect for region 042517

Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel- Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County- Central Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, and Sierra Blanca 229 PM MDT Mon Apr 24 2017 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce the visibility to less than a mile over isolated locations causing dangerous driving conditions.

