High wind warning in effect for region 042517
Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel- Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County- Central Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Cloverdale, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, and Sierra Blanca 229 PM MDT Mon Apr 24 2017 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce the visibility to less than a mile over isolated locations causing dangerous driving conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Truth or Consequences Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The People
|Apr 21
|cavedweller
|2
|Natural Cave, Near hatch New Mexico (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Cori
|28
|local bank update of online banking site
|Apr 4
|me too
|3
|Who Else Won the $25,000 @Sisbsrro Demming Supe...
|Mar 28
|just wondering
|2
|Human Copyright
|Mar '17
|TobyV
|1
|Another one of the Many Bullocks Fails!
|Mar '17
|LetsGetReal
|5
|sit down and shut up
|Mar '17
|freetospeak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truth or Consequences Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC