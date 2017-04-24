Fire, high wind, storm warnings in ef...

Fire, high wind, storm warnings in effect for parts of NM

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Critical fire conditions continue with extended breezy to windy conditions across the south central lowlands and Southern Rio Grande valley, southwest deserts and lowlands Tuesday. Expect winds to increase to 25 to 40 mph this afternoon which will combine with relative humidities in the upper single digits to lower teens.

