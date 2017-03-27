Enjoy a startling "vintage cigarette ...

Enjoy a startling "vintage cigarette commercial" from Japan

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Boing Boing

This is presented on the viral internet as a clever 1991 cigarette commercial for "Sutaffu" cigarettes, but it appears to be from Topknot Detective , an Australian entry in the annals of Steve Oedekerk-style problematic remix humor. Note: includes child subjected to offscreen slapstick violence.

