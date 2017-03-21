Canine team helps look for archaeolog...

Canine team helps look for archaeological grave sites near T or C

A team of cadaver dogs put their skills to the test recently. The canine team from St. Louis was in Truth or Consequences helping to look for archaeological grave sites.

