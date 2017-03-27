That poor guy Negan threw into the furnace on - The Walking Dead'? He's from Charlotte.
Charlotte actor Tim Parati has been "killed" enough times on screen in Kiefer Sutherland's "Truth or Consequences, N.M." and the 2002 horror movie "Cabin Fever," to name a couple that he has a hard time recalling each instance when put on the spot. "This is certainly the most fantastic, the most epic way that I've been killed," said Parati, 55, whose Dr. Emmett Carson met a horrific fate at the hands of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's murderous tyrant Negan toward the end of Sunday night's episode.
