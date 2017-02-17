Staffers from congressman's office pl...

Staffers from congressman's office play hide-and-seek with constituents

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Fox News

When the constituents for a congressman in New Mexico showed up at his office to demand a town hall meeting, the door was practically slammed in their faces by his staff. More than fifty people from the town of Truth or Consequences in New Mexico's second congressional district traveled over 100 miles to the office of their Republican congressman, Steve Pearce, in the city of Las Cruces.

