Man driving moped killed in crash near T or C

Tuesday Feb 7

LAS CRUCES - A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences, according to New Mexico State Police. State police officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes on Interstate 25 near mile marker 78 around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said, after a motor vehicle crash had been reported.

