Man driving moped killed in crash near T or C
A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences Man driving moped killed in crash near T or C A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kJXMr5 LAS CRUCES - A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences, according to New Mexico State Police. State police officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes on Interstate 25 near mile marker 78 around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said, after a motor vehicle crash had been reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Truth or Consequences Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Palms" Slumville Apartments (Aug '16)
|Tue
|DarlaDarks
|5
|Pineknot
|Feb 26
|Homer
|3
|Wacko Case Town
|Feb 21
|burp
|3
|Bishop Oscar CantAo: Bishop responds to editori... (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|mikebank
|5
|Feds Raid Sierra County Jail (Feb '14)
|Feb 8
|Rangerman
|142
|TorC School District
|Feb 2
|Tony
|2
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
Find what you want!
Search Truth or Consequences Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC