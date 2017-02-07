A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences Man driving moped killed in crash near T or C A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kJXMr5 LAS CRUCES - A 28-year-old man driving a moped was killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle near Truth or Consequences, according to New Mexico State Police. State police officers were dispatched to the northbound lanes on Interstate 25 near mile marker 78 around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said, after a motor vehicle crash had been reported.

