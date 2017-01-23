A whirlwind of a New Mexico adventure
Carol and Don Baumgardt look across the Rio Grande during an early morning soak at Riverbend Hot Springs in the small town of Truth or Consequences, N.M. Carol and Don Baumgardt look across the Rio Grande during an early morning soak at Riverbend Hot Springs in the small town of Truth or Consequences, N.M. Gretch Sanders, Carol Baumgardt and Don Baumgardt walk along a sand dune at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico. Gretch Sanders, Carol Baumgardt and Don Baumgardt walk along a sand dune at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Truth or Consequences Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|I love living in Truth or Consequences (Mar '10)
|Jan 5
|Social Critic
|104
|Bullocks Grease Burger
|Dec 27
|Babette
|1
|found dog
|Dec '16
|found dog
|1
|Beware Microsoft Phone Scam
|Dec '16
|notsodumb
|2
|Good Fish? Bad Fish?
|Dec '16
|Ding How
|4
|Natural Cave, Near hatch New Mexico (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Neptune
|27
Find what you want!
Search Truth or Consequences Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC