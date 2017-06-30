Fire Season and Evacuation Guides Available
This year's edition of Nevada County's Fire Season and Fire Evacuation Guides are now available. Office of Emergency Services Director John Gulserian says the contents haven't changed much from last year, but are still considered to be hot items Gulserian says how to recognize "good" smoke, versus "bad" smoke, is the one notable new feature in the Fire Season Guide County officials say the higher elevations, such as Truckee, are in the "below normal" category for wildfire danger, due to the record-breaking snowpack.
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
