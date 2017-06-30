Fire forces hundreds of evacuations n...

Fire forces hundreds of evacuations near Colorado ski resort

A wildfire forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes about a mile north of Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort on Wednesday. The fire, one of several burning across the West, was reported by a mountain biker late Wednesday morning and is consuming beetle-killed trees in the White River National Forest.

