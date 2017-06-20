Why retirees are worried for future g...

Why retirees are worried for future generations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: MarketWatch

In a conference room in the American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C., 100 older adults listened intently as Ellen Stofan, former chief scientist at NASA, summarized the latest research on global warming. Using vivid maps, she showed that if current trends continue, the average surface temperature on Earth would be 113 degrees Fahrenheit by 2099.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10) Jun 1 Mollis 14
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) May 26 ORIN_G 6
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan '17 Toweringeggman 1
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16) Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC