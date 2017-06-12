Still no word on location of missing ...

Still no word on location of missing Woodlander Terry Blake

Wednesday Jun 7

As of Wednesday morning, there was still no news on the location of Woodland resident Terry Blake, who has now been missing since Sunday. A spokeswoman for the Plumas County Sheriff's Department said she had no news when contacted early Wednesday on the fate of Blake, 58, despite continued searching by local officials.

