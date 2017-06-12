Still no word on location of missing Woodlander Terry Blake
As of Wednesday morning, there was still no news on the location of Woodland resident Terry Blake, who has now been missing since Sunday. A spokeswoman for the Plumas County Sheriff's Department said she had no news when contacted early Wednesday on the fate of Blake, 58, despite continued searching by local officials.
