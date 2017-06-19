Snow in June dots California slopes with skiers

In this photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Truckee office, a highway patrol vehicle is stopped in the snow next to an umbrella and lawn chair near the Donner Summit rest area Monday, June 12, 2017, in Donner Pass, Calif. A rare winter-like storm brought more snow to the Sierra Nevada on Monday, giving skiers the opportunity to enjoy the slopes as summer gets underway.

