Snow days means longer school year for Truckee students

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

While most students across Northern California are out for summer break, the Truckee Unified School District is still in session because of record snow days this school year. The district issued 12 snow days this year, tying its record that was set back in the 1990s, school district spokesperson Kelli Twomey said.

