Sierra snow: Chains required on I-80 near Truckee
Chain controls are in effect on the 15-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Kingvale and Donner Lake. Scattered snow and rain is expected to continue Monday morning in the Truckee area, turning to rain in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10)
|Jun 1
|Mollis
|14
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|May 26
|ORIN_G
|6
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan '17
|Toweringeggman
|1
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC