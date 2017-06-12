Sierra snow: Chains required on I-80 ...

Sierra snow: Chains required on I-80 near Truckee

Monday Jun 12

Chain controls are in effect on the 15-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Kingvale and Donner Lake. Scattered snow and rain is expected to continue Monday morning in the Truckee area, turning to rain in the afternoon.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Nevada County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Truckee, CA

