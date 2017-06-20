Earthquake: 3.9 quake strikes near Truckee, Calif.
A shallow magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 11 miles from Truckee, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:09 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of -0.6 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Truckee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10)
|Jun 1
|Mollis
|14
|North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08)
|May '17
|ORIN_G
|6
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan '17
|Toweringeggman
|1
|engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|KO Kannacaca
|2
|The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Speed Racer
|1
|Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|Big Lumber
|8
|Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|PAK RISWANDI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Truckee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC