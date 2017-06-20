2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: The Hig...

2018 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS: The High-Country Sports Car

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Car & Driver

If you've driven along the edge of Donner Lake in Truckee, California, anytime in the past 15 years, you've noticed that turbocharged, all-wheel-drive automobiles parked along the side of the road aren't exactly an uncommon sight. The Euer Saddle, marked as Donner Summit on Highway 80, sits at 7239 feet and the lake itself at 5936.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10) Jun 1 Mollis 14
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) May 26 ORIN_G 6
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan '17 Toweringeggman 1
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
News Incentives key to China's effort to upgrade hig... (Aug '16) Aug '16 PAK RISWANDI 1
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC