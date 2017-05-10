Truckee River Remains High as Reservoir Water Released
Water is being released from the Tahoe City Dam at a rate we have not seen since 1999, at a rate of 2,000 cubic feet per second. The minimum flows out of the dam are 70 cfs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
