Truckee Investigators Say Heavy Snow,...

Truckee Investigators Say Heavy Snow, Broken Propane Pipe Caused House Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: KTVN Reno

Investigators in Truckee say last Friday's explosion and house fire in Serene Lakes was caused by heavy snow on top of a propane pipe that broke allowing gas to leak inside the residence. Fire Marshal Craig Harvey said "In cases like these the snow shifts and settles sometimes breaking exposed pipes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Truckee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) May 1 Dorian 21
Kings Beach Bowl Concerts (Oct '10) Mar '17 figivy 13
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan '17 Toweringeggman 1
News North Lake Tahoe recreation update (Sep '08) Nov '16 Sierra_Girl 5
News engineers set record for capturing and storing ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 KO Kannacaca 2
News The sharing economy has a serious racism proble... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Speed Racer 1
Re-Elect Judge Aaron Persky! (Jun '16) Sep '16 Big Lumber 8
See all Truckee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Truckee Forum Now

Truckee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Truckee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Truckee, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC