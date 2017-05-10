Truckee Investigators Say Heavy Snow, Broken Propane Pipe Caused House Fire
Investigators in Truckee say last Friday's explosion and house fire in Serene Lakes was caused by heavy snow on top of a propane pipe that broke allowing gas to leak inside the residence. Fire Marshal Craig Harvey said "In cases like these the snow shifts and settles sometimes breaking exposed pipes.
